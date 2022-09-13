NFL World Reacts To Surprising Dak Prescott Decision

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before their game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

When Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in Sunday night's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, initial reports had the Dallas Cowboys quarterback expected to miss six-to-eight weeks.

However, Jerry Jones hopes Prescott will return sooner.

The Cowboys owner revealed a surprising decision during Tuesday morning's radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan. Dallas will not place Prescott on the injured reserve, as Jones believes his star player can return within the next four games.

He said they "feel better" about Prescott's prognosis now than they did Sunday night.

Onlookers, on the other hand, don't think it's realistic to see Prescott return so quickly.

This expedited timetable, after all, is coming from the same person who said he has to believe one plus one equals three.

Perhaps the schedule is making Jones extra eager to bring back Prescott as soon as possible. The Cowboys play each of their NFC East competitors during the next five weeks, with the other games coming against last year's AFC and NFC champions.

Dallas must at least tread water before Prescott's return to stay in the playoff hunt. For now, the defending division winners are counting on Cooper Rush to hold the fort down.

The Cowboys will certainly be without Prescott when hosting the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.