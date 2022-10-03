NFL World Reacts To Surprising Geno Smith News

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 02: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Who saw this coming from Geno Smith?

The Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback has made history through his team's first four games of the season.

Smith, who led the Seahawks to a big win against the Lions on Sunday afternoon, has been incredibly accurate as a passer so far this season.

"Geno Smith has completed 77.3% of his passes this season. That's the highest completion percentage by any QB through a team's first four games of a season. (min. 125 attempts)," ESPN Stats & Info tweeted.

Geno Smith has plenty of supporters, but even they have to be surprised by that, right?

"Geno is making history fol

"Geno is making history folks!" one fan wrote.

"Where were you when you realized that Geno Smith is the goat?" another fan joked.

"Like we all predicted," one fan added.

"EXTEND GENO," another fan said.

The Seahawks improved to 2-2 on the season with Sunday's win against the Lions.