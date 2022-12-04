NFL World Reacts To Surprising Jimmy Garoppolo Report

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 23: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Most NFL fans didn't expect Jimmy Garoppolo to play for the 49ers in 2022, let alone another season in 2023.

But the start of the Trey Lance era will apparently continue to be delayed.

NFL Network reports that both Garoppolo and the 49ers are open to him returning for another season in 2023. The 49ers have begun to look like Super Bowl contenders as Jimmy G. has stepped in for an injured Lance.

"A few months after the team and Garoppolo amicably decided to move on, only to get back together again in a wild sequence of events that led to him being their starting QB once again, both sides are open to him being back for the 2023 season, sources say.

It's early with plenty of season left, but that scenario is not off the table," NFL.com reports.

NFL fans are pretty surprised by what's happened in San Francisco this year.

"I’ve been saying that Lance being the guy is far from a sure thing. Just too much uncertainty surrounding him when you have a championship caliber team that’s built to win right now," one fan wrote.

"I would be totally fine with Jimmy coming back on a short term deal if he keeps playing like this. It’s ok to give Lance more time to develop since he lost an entire season and the Niners are clearly playing well with Jimmy," another fan wrote.

"I don't think anyone has completely ruled out anything but the scenarios are slim that it happens from a money perspective. But good Job Rap we all now have content," another fan wrote.

"Keep in mind that Trey Lance is younger than Will Levis, Tanner McKee, Bo Nix and Hendon Hooker. He's only a year older than Bryce Young, CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson," another fan wrote.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 and Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers talk to each other on the sidelines before their preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Who should the 49ers put at quarterback in 2023?