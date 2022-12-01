NFL World Reacts To Surprising Matt Nagy Report

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 28: Head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears walks on the sidelines in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Soldier Field on October 28, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The man responsible for the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty isn't Andy Reid or Patrick Mahomes or Travis Kelce.

It's Matt Nagy.

Nagy, the former Chiefs offensive coordinator who now serves as a senior assistant coach, is the one who should get credit for this all starting.

Mahomes revealed on Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast that Matt Nagy gave him the list of plays the Chiefs were going to ask him about in the pre-NFL Draft process. Mahomes went on to crush the interview and the Chiefs drafted him in the first round.

If Nagy didn't pull that secretive move, Mahomes would probably be playing for someone else..

It's pretty wild to think about.

The NFL World is pretty surprised.

"So Matt Nagy was actually responsible for the Chiefs drafting Mahomes okay then," one fan wrote.

"Matt Nagy gave Mahomes all the plays the day before he came to meet with Reid for his pre-draft meeting so that Patrick would ace the test. Nagy is a smart man," one fan added.

"This is wild. Nagy giving Mahomes the answers to the test and then Mahomes giving Reid and the Chiefs info on when to draft him," another fan added.

"We can all thank Nagy for the Mahomes pick," one fan added.

"1. Build Nagy a statue. 2. Mahomes knew he wanted to play under Andy Reid. 3. Travis is reacting like every Chiefs fan hearing this," another fan wrote.

Give Matt Nagy the respect he deserves for this one.