NFL World Reacts To Surprising Tom Brady Decision News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady is pretty much football all the time, but that wasn't the case this weekend.

Friday night, the legendary NFL quarterback made the surprising decision to step away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to attend Robert Kraft's surprise wedding.

Brady even skipped some of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Saturday activities to do so, too.

"Only Brady and the Bucs know whether he needed to be present for the Saturday work. Maybe they think they’ll be fine against the Steelers, especially since the Steelers are currently struggling at 1-4. Still, it’s hard to imagine a younger Brady willingly missing a day of work. It’s also hard to conclude that he’s as “all in” as his current team claims," Pro Football Talk reports.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react.

"Well as the owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers he doesn’t need a walk through or meetings on the game plan," one fan wrote.

"He could take the entire weekend off and it probably wouldn’t make a difference on Sunday," another fan wrote.

"#1 he is Tom Brady #2 It was Bob Kraft wedding , he wasn't missing that," one fan added.

Still, it's a bit surprising, right?

The Bucs and the Steelers are set to play on Sunday.