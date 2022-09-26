NFL World Reacts To Surprising Tom Brady, Gisele News

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with his wife Gisele Bündchen after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Gisele's marital issues reportedly have nothing to do with football.

In surprising Monday afternoon news, Page Six reported that Gisele is not unhappy with Brady's decision to continue playing football. However, the celebrity couple is still dealing with some unknown marital problems.

Many had assumed that Brady and Gisele's issues were centered on football, but that isn't the case.

“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," a source told Page Six.

A source close to Gisele is not happy with the anti-football narrative that's been floating.

"Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage problems have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” sources close to the model now say, adding those claims are “sexist,'" Page Six reports.

The NFL world is pretty surprised by this news, considering Brady left training camp for more than a week to spend time with his family. Most believed that Gisele was unhappy with Brady continuing to play football, which takes him away from his family for extended periods of time.

However, while Gisele might not be thrilled with the decision, the marital issues reportedly stem from other areas.

Gisele was not in attendance at Sunday's Bucs game, though...

Gisele did take to social media prior to the Bucs' first game of the 2022 season, wishing Brady luck.

Brady and Bundchen have been married since 2009. The couple has two children together. Brady also has a child from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

The Bucs fell to 2-1 on the season following Sunday's loss to the Packers.