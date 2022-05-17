Tarik Cohen Appears To Suffer Injury: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 02: Tarik Cohen #29 of the Chicago Bears returns a punt during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 02, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Tarik Cohen hasn't played an NFL snap since the start of the 2020 season due to injuries. Unfortunately, the shifty running back suffered yet another setback this Tuesday.

While recording a workout on Instagram Live this afternoon, Cohen went down with a lower-body injury. Some fans are speculating that he suffered a torn Achilles, but it's too early to determine the severity of it.

Regardless, this is a heartbreaking development for Cohen. He has been working extremely hard to find his way back on an NFL roster.

If this is a serious injury for Cohen, he'll most likely miss a significant period of time. That would be a devastating blow for him.

"Here’s hoping it’s not too serious," Jacob Infante of Draft Wire said. "He’s been through so much, and another major injury would just be devastating."

"The Tarik Cohen video is heartbreaking," Brett Kollmann tweeted. "I'm not gonna post it. I just hope the injury isn't as bad as it seems. He's too good of a human for this to happen, I can't believe it."

The NFL world is certainly hoping Cohen dodged a major injury this Tuesday.

In a recent letter published on The Players' Tribune, Cohen detailed just how tough his journey has been since he was 17 years old.

There are plenty of fans in Cohen's corner hoping this injury is nothing more than a minor setback for a major comeback.