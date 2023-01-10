NFL World Reacts To Television Ratings Announcement

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: A general view as Green Bay Packers prepare to snap the ball in the fourth quarter during the NFL match between New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

When it comes to sports viewership in America, the NFL is king.

If you still doubted this reality, the ratings for the 2022 regular season should help change your mind. CBS averaged 18.4 million viewers per week, making it the most-watched regular season on the network since 2015.

Not to be outdone, FOX also logged its best-watched regular season since 2016, averaging 19.4 million viewers weekly. Lastly, NBC's Sunday Night Football audience averaged 19.9 million viewers, its most in three years.

NFL Twitter blew up with reaction to the skyrocketing ratings.

"Man even with all those people who said they'll 'never watch the NFL again?'" That's pretty impressive lol," one fan joked.

"Seems like all of those people who were boycotting the NFL really stuck to their word," another said.

"Gambling," added another fan with a one-word summary for why the number were up.

"The NFL remains king," said a Rams fan simply.

The NFL postseason will begin this weekend, so we'll know soon enough if the high ratings from the regular season will carry over.