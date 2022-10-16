NFL World Reacts To Telling Marshawn Lynch News

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

It's pretty clear how some of Russell Wilson's ex-teammates feel about him.

Former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch made it clear that he doesn't love how things are going with Wilson.

Apparently, Lynch would need to get in touch with Wilson's manager if he wants to talk with him.

That's not OK.

“If I can’t call you direct, I ain’t calling you, especially if I went to war with you," Lynch said.

NFL fans aren't surprised, though.

"Now this crazy. Russ like that??" one fan wrote.

"Russ fans down a milli," another fan wrote.

"Russ has always been arrogant and full of himself from the sounds of it. But I've been saying it since the first time he pulled a "contract hold-out" almost a decade ago. He's the reason the "Legion of Boom" was dissolved, to line his pockets. For being a "Christian," he Greedy," one fan added.

"Sherman talking shit about Wilson!? I'm shocked!" another fan added.

Wilson and the Broncos, meanwhile, have been struggling for most of the year.

Perhaps they'll start to turn it around.