NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News

Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon.

The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston.

Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job.

"Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton."

Winston is reportedly dealing with some major pain due to injuries, though he's expected to play on Sunday.

"Say what y’all want but Ay he just might," one fan wrote.

"All Jameis does is improve, work hard and be a great teammate. Still he gets this ridiculous slander," one fan added.

"Everybody wants this…. I wonder why? Sometimes I detest people. But I want to keep it movin," one fan added.

Bradshaw had previously expressed confidence in Jameis' ability to lead the Saints.

Will the Saints end up sticking with Jameis?