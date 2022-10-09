NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Marriage Admission

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Commenter Terry Bradshaw looks on prior to the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Legendary NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw is going viral for his marriage news on Sunday afternoon.

Bradshaw, who had a tough gambling week last weekend, admitted that he last time he lost this much money, he had a bad prenup.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers great has been married four times.

"I lost a million bucks last week (in picks)," Bradshaw said. "The last time I lost a million bucks I had a bad prenup."

Well played, Terry.

"Legend lmao," one fan wrote.

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍," another fan wrote.

You have to respect the honesty from Terry, especially on national television.