NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Performance Today

SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 18: NFL Hall of fame quarterback Tery Bradshaw speaks on the awards podium after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Green Bay Packers to win the 2015 NFC Championship game at CenturyLink Field on January 18, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Terry Bradshaw is back on Sunday.

After missing most of last weekend's show from Qatar, the legendary NFL quarterback is back for FOX's NFL pregame show this weekend.

Bradshaw, who got himself in hot water earlier this month with a distasteful suicide remark, was back on the air with FOX on Sunday morning.

NFL fans were happy to have him back.

"Terry Bradshaw seems like just an electric person to hang out with," one fan wrote.

"I love Terry Bradshaw. I know his health has been poor but I hope he lives forever. FOX won't be the same without him," one fan added.

"Hopefully today we get our Terry Bradshaw back!" one fan admitted.

Not everyone was thrilled, though.

"Can you please hire panelists that speak clear English? Do you know how much energy it takes to listen to 5 guys behind a desk talk over each other, especially with Terry Bradshaw's giant head trying to formulate words?" one fan added.

It's setting up to be a big Sunday in the NFL world, highlighted by the Cowboys at Vikings game later this afternoon.

That contest will kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on CBS.