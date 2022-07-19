NFL World Reacts To Texans Running Back's Troubling Arrest

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: A detail of a Houston Texans helmet against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged for burglary with intent to rape on Friday, according to Harris County (Texas) Court records revealed by Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson.

Currently free on bond, the 24-year-old is scheduled for an arraignment on Wednesday. Per Wilson, the Texans released a statement regarding Anderson's arrest.

"We are aware of the report involving Darius Anderson," the team said. "We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time."

According to court records, Anderson is accused of breaking into a Houston townhouse and pursuing a woman into her bathroom. Per the police report, he left when the woman called authorities while in the bathroom.

For many fans, this incident reflects poorly on a Texans organization that recently reached settlements with 30 women who accused them of enabling Deshaun Watson's alleged sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

The Cleveland Browns still paid a ransom to acquire Watson, and the NFL Players Association is fighting to limit or avoid a suspension. Anderson, on the other hand, is a practice squad player yet to play in an NFL game.

It this seems likely that the Texans will quickly move on from Anderson in light of his arrest.

Anderson is prohibited from possessing a firearm or visiting the alleged victim's residence.