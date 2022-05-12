NFL World Reacts To The Thanksgiving Day Schedule

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 11: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts a pass against the New York Giants during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Every season, the NFL hosts three games on Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, fans aren't too thrilled about this year's matchups.

The action kicks off with an early afternoon game between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. This is the second consecutive season that Josh Allen and the Bills will play on Thanksgiving.

As per usual, the late afternoon window belongs to the Dallas Cowboys. They'll host the New York Giants in an NFC East showdown.

The final game on the Thanksgiving schedule features the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings. There are a lot of fans confused as to why this game was picked for the third slot on Thanksgiving.

While the hype surrounding these games could increase as the date inches closer, it certainly appears that the early responses to this year's Thanksgiving schedule are overwhelmingly negative.

Here are some reactions from NFL fans:

Last season, the NFL had its highest Thanksgiving ratings since 1998.

Fans might bash this year's group of games right now, but the ratings in November will tell us the real story.