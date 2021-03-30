NFL World Reacts To The 17-Game Schedule News

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL officially announced the expansion of the new football schedule to 17 games instead of just 16 games, starting with the 2021 season.

“The 17th game will feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division the previous season,” the NFL announced. “The AFC was determined to be the home conference for the 17th game in 2021.”

Immediately after the news broke, NFL fans and analysts started looking at what the 17th game will bring. A few games will feature teams with Super Bowl aspirations doing battle at some point during the season.

Perhaps the most intriguing matchup added to the schedule this season pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Green Bay Packers.

The best game added as part of the 17-game slate: Packers at Chiefs. Let’s go. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 30, 2021

Watching Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers go head-to-head at some point during the season. We won’t know until the NFL officially announces the 2021 schedule later this summer.

Other notable games include the Baltimore Ravens against the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

An additional game means more money for the players and the owners. However, it could also put the players at risk. The NFL is cutting down on preseason games to make up for adding another regular season contest.

Hopefully the 2021 season goes off without an increase in injuries to those who will be playing the games.

Which additional game is the best?