NFL World Reacts To The 2021 Ticket Sales News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: The American Flag is held on the field during the National Anthem during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

NFL franchises all took hits at the gate during the 2020 season due to the pandemic season, Some rebounded better than others in 2021.

A new story from Sportico's Kurt Badenhausen details the ticket revenue for all 32 NFL teams, starting with the Las Vegas Raiders. Unable to sell tickets during their first season at Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders made up for lost time last year.

Despite their total number of tickets sold only ranking 25th in the league--Allegiant Stadium doesn't hold a huge capacity--the Raiders generated the most ticket revenue last year with $119 million in

"The Raiders were able to benefit from the buzz of the NFL’s arrival in Vegas through their ticketing strategy," Badenhausen wrote. "The club held back blocks of single game tickets, and when prices skyrocketed on the secondary market, the Raiders captured some of that upside through dynamic pricing with their remaining ticket inventory."

The San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys made up the rest of the top six revenues, with the Detroit Lions coming in dead last in the league, behind the Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders.

"The Death Star" in Las Vegas is sure to continue to be a major attraction for Raiders fans and visiting teams, so it wouldn't surprise use to see the Raiders at or near the top of this list next year.

Any team's rankings surprise you?