NFL World Reacts To The 49ers Cheerleader Photo

Cheerleaders dance during Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on February 2, 2020. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are ready to go on Sunday morning. So, too, are their cheerleaders.

San Francisco is set to host Dallas in the NFC Divisional Round playoff game on Sunday afternoon.

The 49ers cheerleaders are getting ready to amp up the home crowd this evening.

"Get Up, Get Excited, Get Ready for #NFLPlayoffs 🙌🏼 #DALvsSF #FTTB," they announced on Sunday.

49ers fans can't wait for kickoff.

"🔥🔥🔥," one fan wrote.

"😍❤️🔥🙌," one fan added.

"Wish I could be there," another fan added on social media.

"Right, so excited. Can’t wait and wish I could be there," another fan added.

The Cowboys and the 49ers are scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E..T

The game will air on FOX.