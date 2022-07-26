NFL World Reacts To The 49ers' Quarterback Decision

As expected, the San Francisco 49ers have officially named Trey Lance as their starting quarterback for the 2022 NFL season.

After a meeting with incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo earlier this morning, head coach Kyle Shanahan informed reporters that the team has "moved on to Trey” as the team's QB1.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Lets go Lance!!" one fan wrote.

"Took em long enough," another said.

Several fans pointed out the fact that Lance's first 2022 matchup will take place against his 2021 draft-class contemporary Justin Fields in Week 1.

"Wow gutsy move I guess fields vs trey week 1 can’t wait!!!!" one wrote.

Others acknowledged Garoppolo's diminished trade value after the Niners made this move official.

"The Niners now have zero leverage with Garoppolo. They obviously understand this, but tough to see them getting much if anything barring another team’s starter getting hurt," NFL insider Matt Verderame said.

The 49ers traded up in the 2021 draft to select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in a stacked quarterback class. The former North Dakota State standout made just two starts during his rookie season, spending most of the year as a backup behind Jimmy G.

Garoppolo is still with the San Francisco organization and reported to training camp on Tuesday. If the team can't find a trade partner for him before the start of the 2022 season, they'll either have to hold onto him or release him to the NFL market for free.

