NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Hernandez Anniversary

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 10: Aaron Hernandez #81 of the New England Patriots smiles from the sidelines in the fourth quarter during a game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on December 10, 2012 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Nine years to the day, Aaron Hernandez news shocked the National Football League.

The late New England Patriots tight end was arrested, charged with murder and released by the AFC East franchise on June 26, nine years ago.

It was one of the most-shocking days in recent NFL history.

Hernandez was arrested and later convicted for the murder of Odin Lloyd.

The former Florida Gators star played in the NFL from 2010-12.

Hernandez died in jail on April 19, 2017 at the age of 27.