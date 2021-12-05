NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers 2022 Speculation

Where will Aaron Rodgers play quarterback in 2022?

Speculation continues to swirl for the Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback. The Packers are in the middle of a great season, eyeing a run at the Super Bowl, but the Rodgers speculation isn’t going away anytime soon.

Rodgers held out for most of the 2021 offseason before finally showing up for training camp. However, his future in Green Bay post-2021 is very much up in the air.

FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd believes Rodgers to Pittsburgh makes a lot of sense.

.@ColinCowherd will say it again… "Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. Keep your eyes on it." pic.twitter.com/vCnZGilb3L — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 1, 2021

There’s been a lot of Rodgers to Pittsburgh speculation as of late, especially with the news of Big Ben likely on his way out.

If Ben Roethlisberger does retire after 2021, who could be the next Steelers QB? A comprehensive list of possibilities, from Aaron Rodgers to Russell Wilson to Kenny Pickett to … Mitchell Trubisky? https://t.co/3djOvnICp7 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 5, 2021

Some believe this is nothing more than speculation, though.

“People bag on Colin but he’s a genius, Steelers fans are so big and everywhere it keeps them engaged to his show when he does little predictions like this. I think it’s a long shot of happening by the way,” one fan admitted.

Others could see it happening.

Rodgers and head coach Mike Tomlin have a strong connection that was on display earlier in the regular season.

Rodgers loves Tomlin. He can’t wait to play for him pic.twitter.com/3JxZnDvw1x — Tone Digs (@ToneDigz) October 3, 2021

It will be another interesting offseason, that’s for sure.