NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers 2022 Speculation

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Steelers.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during pregame against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Where will Aaron Rodgers play quarterback in 2022?

Speculation continues to swirl for the Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback. The Packers are in the middle of a great season, eyeing a run at the Super Bowl, but the Rodgers speculation isn’t going away anytime soon.

Rodgers held out for most of the 2021 offseason before finally showing up for training camp. However, his future in Green Bay post-2021 is very much up in the air.

FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd believes Rodgers to Pittsburgh makes a lot of sense.

There’s been a lot of Rodgers to Pittsburgh speculation as of late, especially with the news of Big Ben likely on his way out.

Some believe this is nothing more than speculation, though.

“People bag on Colin but he’s a genius, Steelers fans are so big and everywhere it keeps them engaged to his show when he does little predictions like this. I think it’s a long shot of happening by the way,” one fan admitted.

Others could see it happening.

Rodgers and head coach Mike Tomlin have a strong connection that was on display earlier in the regular season.

It will be another interesting offseason, that’s for sure.

