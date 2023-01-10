NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Announcement

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

NFL fans return to the familiar position of awaiting news on Aaron Rodgers' future.

The quarterback ended his 18th NFL season when the Detroit Lions eliminated the Green Bay Packers from playoff contention Sunday night. All eyes are again on the four-time MVP, who must decide whether to return next season.

According to Pat McAfee, Rodgers won't make his regularly scheduled Tuesday appearance because he's meeting with the Packers. Rodgers will also speak with the team Wednesday in what McAfee described as "lengthy meetings."

While McAfee teased some potential news when Rodgers returns next Tuesday, ESPN's Rob Demovsky said these discussions won't necessarily lead to a quick decision.

"Rodgers stayed around Green Bay for a few days after the season last year as well to meet with [Matt] LaFleur, [GM Brian Gutekunst], etc. Wouldn't necessarily read into that as some decision is going to be made right away about his future," Demovsky said.

Meanwhile, Lions fans think Rodgers didn't want to face the music after Sunday's loss. He's given the NFC North foes plenty of bulletin-board material, and McAfee also went after the Lions after head coach Dan Campbell denied an interview request.

Rodgers followed consecutive MVP seasons by posting a career-low 91.1 quarterback rating with his most interceptions (12) since 2008. The Packers finished 8-9, marking his third losing season (minimum 10 games played) as a starter.

Fans read into Rodgers declining Jameson Williams' request for a jersey swap before walking off the field alongside longtime teammate Randall Cobb.

Hopefully Rodgers will reach a conclusion sooner than last offseason.