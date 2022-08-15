NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Appearance News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers' appearance has been turning a lot of heads this preseason.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback showed up to training camp looking like Nic Cage from "Con Air."

He then showed up to the first preseason game looking like a rock star.

Rodgers has reportedly made some big changes in the appearance department, though.

Fans are disappointed.

"TRADE HIM!!!!! THIS IS BULLSHIT!!!!!" one fan joked.

"NOOOOOOOO!" another fan added.

"Devastated," another fan wrote.

Maybe Rodgers will go with another iconic look for Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.