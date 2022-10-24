NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers, Bills News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are set to take on the Green Bay Packers in next week's "Sunday Night Football" game.

Typically, a Josh Allen vs. Aaron Rodgers showdown would be extremely intriguing, with most expecting a tight contest.

That's not the case this year, though.

Buffalo is making history against Rodgers ahead of the Sunday night showdown.

"After the Packers loss today, #Bills are now a 10.5 point home favorite for next Sunday Night. Would be the most points favored for any team against Aaron Rodgers and he'd be a double digit underdog for the first time in his career," Thad Brown tweeted.

Bills fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"They’re gonna sack him a few times I predict," one fan tweeted.

"It won't be that close. Bet the over," one fan added.

"I do NOT like this. Not one bit," another fan added.

"And they're going to lose by 21," another fan predicted.

Rodgers and the Packers will look to get their season on track against the Bills.