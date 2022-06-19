NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Contract News
Aaron Rodgers' bank account is getting a pretty big hit this month.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is set to receive a major part of his salary on Monday.
Rodgers will reportedly get roughly $20 million by Monday, June 20th.
"As part of his contract extension this offseason, Aaron Rodgers received a $40.8M bonus that was due to be paid by December 31st. Green Bay recently tweaked the deal, paying Rodgers $20.8M by June 20th and $20M more by September 30th. Monday will be a great day for Rodgers," he reports.
It's good to be Aaron Rodgers.
"Can’t even imagine waking up on a Monday and seeing 20mill in my account," one fan joked.
"Imagine just waking up and making 20 mil," another fan added.
Rodgers and the Packers are coming off a disappointing playoff loss to the 49ers.
Green Bay will look to go deeper in 2022.