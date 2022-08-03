NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Family News

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 13: Actress Olivia Munn and NFL player Aaron Rodgers arrive at The 2016 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Aaron Rodgers has been estranged from his immediate family for years, dating back to his relationship with Olivia Munn, if not sooner, according to reports.

It's unclear what exactly caused the friction between Rodgers and his parents and siblings, though it became a major storyline earlier in his career.

Rodgers' younger brother, Jordan, made the feud public during his time on The Bachelorette.

Now, Rodgers is opening up, admitting that he would like to one day reconcile his feud with his family.

"I do believe in healing and I believe in the possibility of reconciliation at some point," Rodgers said on the "Aubrey Marcus Podcast" this week. "But, it's a different journey for all of us, and to judge on the outside about what should be or what it should look like, or who's wrong or who's right is just a game I've never wanted to play and still don't want to play."

"The most important thing for me is deep love and gratitude for them, and for the lessons I learned, and for the way I was raised, and hope for the future," he added.

"But, who knows what that future is gonna look like, when it's gonna look like, when time is gonna come."

Hopefully it will happen. Life is too short.

"He better get to it asap. No one is getting younger," one fan tweeted.

"About time," another fan added.

"They should mend it can’t be that bad geez," one fan added on social media.

Rodgers is coming off another MVP season in Green Bay, though the Packers fell short of their goal, losing in the Divisional Round.

The 2022 season starts in a couple of weeks.