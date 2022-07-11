NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend News
Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo last week.
Internet sleuths have concluded that Rodgers' new tattoo might've been inspired by his rumored new girlfriend.
"Can confirm Aaron Rodgers and his purported new girlfriend, Blu of Earth (actual name) now have matching tattoos from the same artist. Either we’re gonna crash and burn or we have the powers of witchcraft on our side. Only time will tell," one fan tweeted.
It is a cool tattoo, but relationship-inspired permanent ink is always a risky proposition.
It is certainly good content, though - you have to be able to admit that.
Perhaps we'll see an even better Aaron Rodgers on the field during the 2022 season.