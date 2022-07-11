NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend News

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 20: (L-R) Randall Cobb, Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens watch Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on April 20, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo last week.

Internet sleuths have concluded that Rodgers' new tattoo might've been inspired by his rumored new girlfriend.

"Can confirm Aaron Rodgers and his purported new girlfriend, Blu of Earth (actual name) now have matching tattoos from the same artist. Either we’re gonna crash and burn or we have the powers of witchcraft on our side. Only time will tell," one fan tweeted.

It is a cool tattoo, but relationship-inspired permanent ink is always a risky proposition.

It is certainly good content, though - you have to be able to admit that.

Perhaps we'll see an even better Aaron Rodgers on the field during the 2022 season.