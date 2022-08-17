NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Meeting News

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 09: Randall Cobb #18 and Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers meet before the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers hasn't been too happy with the performance of his team's young wide receivers as of late.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback recently sounded off on the position group, telling his wideouts that if they continue to drop the football, they're not going to be on the field.

Rodgers and his wide receivers recently had a meeting to go over everything.

According to the wideouts, it went well.

Some veteran wide receivers reportedly spoke during the meeting, too.

"Both Randall and Allen have been playing with 12 for quite a long time so certain things that we do, that we may have a mistake on, just from experience they've went through that same stage as well," rookie Romeo Doubs said. "Just them picking up the young guys throughout these dog days of camp has been a tremendous blessing and great piece of advice."

Rodgers did not shy away from giving his honest opinion on the state of the wide receivers unit.

Most seem to be on Aaron Rodgers' side. This is a quarterback in the final years of his career. He has no time to waste with inexperienced wide receivers.

The Packers are set to open the 2022 season in less than a month.