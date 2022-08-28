NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Painkiller News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

NFL players often go to pretty extreme lengths to be able to play in games throughout the season.

The regular season is a long, arduous process, with players often playing through injuries, including the league's star quarterbacks.

Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers star, recently opened up to Joe Rogan about how he's played on the painkiller Percocet before.

"Among other things, Aaron Rodgers said that he’s played games on Percocet before, which he later admitted was a bad idea," Dov Kleiman wrote.

Respect to Rodgers for being honest, especially about the bad idea part.

"Here we go with the storylines from the "nonathletes" If you play this collision, gladiator sport... It's a HIGH chance you got sumthin in ur system," one fan wrote.

"If NFL players being whacked out on painkillers in-game is news to you, I’m not sure what to tell ya," another fan added.

"Aaron Rodgers' psychedelic tour was definitely not on my bingo card for this upcoming season..." another fan wrote.

Rodgers and the Packers, meanwhile, are currently gearing up for another NFL season.

Week 1 is two weeks away.