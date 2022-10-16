NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Postgame News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers leaves the field after the Packers lost 27-10 to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

You never want to count Aaron Rodgers and the Packers out, but things aren't looking good right now.

Green Bay was blown out by the New York Jets, 27-10, at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon.

Rodgers and the Packers offense really struggled against the Jets defense, which was led by rookie Sauce Gardner, who played a great game.

Following the contest, Rodgers was asked what he thinks needs to change.

“Simpler. Simpler. Simplify some things," Rodgers said.

Anything specifically?



“All of it," he replied.

OK then...

"Garbage response He sounds petulant and is being rude to the reporters for… asking questions and doing their job," one fan wrote.

"Says the guy who misses 10 throws a game," another fan added.

"Wow. Wow," one fan added.

"That would be a good answer if we had a bunch of playmakers. We have 1, #33," another fan suggested.

New York improved to 4-2 on the year with the win on Sunday, while Green Bay dropped to 3-3.