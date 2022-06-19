NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Relationship Rumors

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to have a new girlfriend.

According to a report from SideAction, the Green Bay Packers quarterback has been seen with a woman who goes by Blu. Her given name is reportedly Charlotte Brereton.

There's been some speculation that Blu calls herself a "witch," but the rumored girlfriend has shot that down.

A tweet about Aaron's new relationship went viral on social media earlier this month.

Blu, though, has shot the "witch" rumor down.

“Ps… My name is Blu. Not Blu of Earth,” she wrote on Instagram Stories, adding, “I do not identify as a witch. Y’all are hilarious.”

That is good to know.

Aaron, of course, was previously engaged to Shailene Woodley. He previously dated Danica Patrick, as well.

SANTA MONICA, CA - JULY 19: NFL player Aaron Rodgers (L) and honoree Danica Patrick attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

While the details of Aaron and Blu's relationship is unclear, we wish them all the best moving forward.