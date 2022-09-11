NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Sideline Video

Uh oh, Green Bay.

The Packers are currently trailing the Vikings, 10-0, on Sunday afternoon in Minnesota. It's been a frustrating start for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense.

Green Bay, without Davante Adams, has struggled to move the ball vertically. The Packers have also dealt with some unfortunate dropped passes.

Rodgers let his frustration out on the sideline.

It's early, but that's not a great sign.

"At least he has a loving family to go home to and take his mind off things," one fan joked.

"Getting outplayed by Kirk Cousins. Is this your goat?" one fan added.

"I am so interested to watch how this plays out. I’m sure there will be no shortage of drama," one fan added.

"Neither adams or Rodgers seems too happy with the breakup to this point," one fan added.

The Packers and the Vikings are currently playing on FOX.