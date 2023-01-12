NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Trade Suggestion

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

After ending his 18th NFL season, Aaron Rodgers goes into another offseason contemplating his future.

Given last year's contract extension, the star quarterback will likely return to the Green Bay Packers or retire. However, a writer pitched the idea of him playing for another team.

The Ringer's Danny Heifetz made a case for Green Bay trading Rodgers to the New York Jets.

"A Rodgers-to–New York deal would be a full-circle story arc after the Jets traded for Brett Favre 15 years ago, cementing Rodgers as the Packers starter," Heifetz wrote. "New York would provide a fresh start for Rodgers in the final chapter of his Hall of Fame career, solve the Jets' massive quarterback problem, and give the Packers a chance to begin the Jordan Love era."

Fans also noted the Favre parallel and had mixed opinions about the four-time MVP exchanging green uniforms.

While Rodgers' contract already complicates matters, Heifetz noted that he'd become "essentially untradable" once receiving his $58 million bonus to begin the 2023 season. The Packers would have to incur a $68 million dead cap hit if moving him next year.

Giving Rodgers one more season before finally turning to Love on a fifth-year option would thus hurt the team's cap situation. It'd also further delay the former first-round pick's development.

Meanwhile, the Jets could be a quarterback away from making serious noise. Their defense made significant strides behind star rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner, and Rodgers could enjoy playing alongside Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson.

Although the organization continues to support Zach Wilson publicly, he could derail their path to the playoffs. The former No. 2 pick has completed just 55.2 percent of his passes with a 70.9 quarterback rating in two seasons.

It's an interesting idea, but there's no guarantee Rodgers even wants to play in 2023.