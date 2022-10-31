NFL World Reacts To The AJ Brown Postgame News

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 03: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball during OTAs at the NovaCare Complex on June 3, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

A.J. Brown had a massive day on Sunday, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a blowout win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Eagles wide receiver had six catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns in the 35-13 win over the Steelers.

Monday morning, Brown was drug tested.

"I would have a drug test this morning huh lol," he tweeted.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the Monday morning news.

"Damn NFL players can't be great huh???," one fan wrote.

“Too good” - NFL," another fan tweeted.

"NFL said 3 TDS?!, test that man…," another fan added on social media.

"imagine being the DB who was guarding him right now. Dude abused you so bad they drug tested him cause they cant believe you was just playing that bad," one fan added.

The Eagles, meanwhile, improved to 7-0 on the season with Sunday afternoon's latest win.