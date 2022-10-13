NFL World Reacts To The Al Michaels Unhappy News

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 03: Television broadcaster Al Michaels looks on prior to the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Hopefully this evening's Thursday Night Football contest is better than last week's...

Last week, the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts gave us one of the worst NFL games in recent memory.

This week, the Commanders are set to face the Bears. Amazon Prime announcer Al Michaels said that if this week's game isn't any better, he might just retire...

“If we don’t have a better game than we had last Thursday, then I may retire,” Al Michaels said to Waddle & Silvy. “I’ve done pretty close to 800 NFL games, and with all due respect, guys are trying. I understand and we all know that, but that was grim.”

It's tough to blame him.

"I wish Al Michaels a happy retirement. (Let’s see how well this ages.)," one fan wrote.

"OK Carson Wentz, don't make Al Michaels retire," another fan added.

"Al Michaels was once traded to NBC for a cartoon rabbit, but Colts-Broncos last week is the first thing to make him question his career," another fan joked.

"I love that Al Michaels is clearly of such an age that he just says whatever he wants," one fan added.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.

It'll air on Amazon Prime.