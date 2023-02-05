NFL World Reacts To The Amanda Balionis Video

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: On course reporter Amanda Balionis looks on during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

Amanda Balionis is most known for her golf and basketball coverage, though the CBS Sports reporter has the NFL World buzzing on Sunday morning.

The longtime reporter got Aaron Rodgers to admit that the Las Vegas Raiders fan base is giving him a lot of attention this weekend.

“Is there a favorite color, favorite city that you have on your mind for next season?” she asked him.

Rodgers replied: “I’m just going to say the predominant team that we hear [from the fans] as we’re walking is Raiders.”

Well done, Amanda.

"Tae just had statistically his best season in his career and didn’t have to suffer an excruciating playoff let down again homeboy you miss him far more than he misses you," one fan wrote.

"Imagine the guy that packers fans die on the hill for talking about the “fun” opportunities he might have outside of their team. This dude is such a joke and only cares about himself," one fan added.

"Clearly just trolling lmaoo," one fan added.

"Forever a Troll. I legitimately don’t care if he comes to the AFC West. Him and Josh McDaniels would be Chaos," another fan wrote.

