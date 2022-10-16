NFL World Reacts To The Andy Dalton Decision News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 26: Andy Dalton #14 of the New Orleans Saints drops back to pass during the first quarter of an NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Caesars Superdome on August 26, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints appear to have a quarterback competition on their hands.

While Jameis Winston was named the team's Week 1 starter, he's been out with injuries as of late. This has opened the door for Andy Dalton to take over.

Winston is not guaranteed to get his job back.

"Andy Dalton will make his third start today, with Jameis Winston slated to dress as the backup. As Winston gets back to full health, sounds like there is an opportunity for Dalton to keep starting moving forward with another nice performance today. He's impressed," Ian Rapoport reports.

Here's how the NFL world is reacting to the news.

"I don’t think Dalton has done enough to win the job full-time yet. But if he keeps building on what he’s done, it’s definitely possible," Mike Triplett tweeted.

"Dalton has been a starter in this league a long time. It’s obvious that he can play. Jameis wasn’t shining with a health squad so you should play the guy that’s looking better," one fan wrote.

"If Dalton somehow pulls a rabbit out of a hat today & win (which I doubt) then damn, gonna be quite the conversation," one fan wrote.

"Last two sentences are music to the Eagles’ ears. Thanks again for the 2023 first round pick, Mickey Loomis!" another fan added on Twitter.

The Saints and the Bengals, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.