DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 01: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs works the sidelines against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on October 1, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took a trip to Italy earlier this summer.

Italy is known for its wine and coffee, though the Super Bowl-winning head coach didn't partake in any of that.

Why go to Italy, then?

Because Andy Reid likes to eat.

NFL fans are loving the story.

Reid, of course, is now back stateside, getting ready for the 2022 NFL season.

The Chiefs will look to get back to the Super Bowl this season.