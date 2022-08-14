NFL World Reacts To The Aqib Talib Brother News

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Aqib Talib #21 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on from the sideline prior the Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The brother of a former NFL star is officially a wanted man by police.

According to reports, the brother of former NFL star Aqib Talib is viewed as a suspect following a fatal shooting at a youth football game on Saturday.

Yaqub Talib has been identified by police, per TMZ Sports.

Yaqub has officially been listed by police as a wanted man, according to reports.

"The Lancaster Police Department fired off an announcement Sunday saying that they were looking for Yaqub in connection to the death of an adult male Saturday ... who was shot and killed during an argument at the conclusion of a match that parents were angry about," TMZ Sports reports.

Anyone with information is asked to call.

Our thoughts are with everyone involved.