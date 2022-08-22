NFL World Reacts To The Baker Mayfield Decision News

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 19: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers looks on bef the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are officially Baker Mayfield's team.

Monday morning, the Panthers named the former Cleveland Browns quarterback their starter for the Week 1 contest.

Carolina is set to open the 2022 regular season against, you guessed it, Cleveland.

It should be fun.

Fans are pretty excited.

"Stunt on em Bake," one fan tweeted.

"Sam Darnold does not care he’s making 18M on the bench," another fan added.

Baker will get a chance to beat the team that traded him in his first start for his new team.

The Panthers and the Browns are set to meet in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday, Sept. 11