NFL World Reacts To The Baker Mayfield Job News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 20: Baker Mayfield of Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Chelsea FC and Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

It'll be the Baker Mayfield show in Carolina.

According to a report from The Athletic, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback will be named the Panthers starter ahead of Week 1.

"Baker Mayfield is expected to be named the Panthers starting QB for Week 1, per sources. He’s been competing with Sam Darnold but should be declared the starter when the team is ready to make the announcement," Jeff Howe reports.

NFL fans aren't surprised.

"Color me shocked. This “competition” has just been odd from the start," one fan tweeted.

"Should be a surprise to no one. And no I'm not a "Baker bro". Darnold is just...not very good," one fan added.

"Panthers 17-0 season inbound," one fan predicted.

"This revenge game will be sensational," one fan added.

Coincidentally, the Browns are set to face the Panthers Week 1.