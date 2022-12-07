NFL World Reacts To The Baker Mayfield Practice Photo

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 20: Baker Mayfield of Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Chelsea FC and Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield received his new Los Angeles Rams uniform Wednesday.

The quarterback practiced with the Rams a day after getting claimed off waivers. Derion Kendrick wears the No. 6 that Mayfield sported with the Oklahoma Sooners, Cleveland Browns, and Carolina Panthers, so he switched to No. 17.

A photo of the Rams' new quarterback elicited mixed reactions.

"Let's bake," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Never looked better," another fan declared.

"Have at it, pal," a fan said. "You can't make things any worse."

"I'm not upset at this," a Rams fan posted. "I'm not happy for why we have Baker, but not upset that we have him."

"QB2," a fan decreed.

Mayfield's Panthers tenure didn't go as hoped. He completed just 57.8 percent of his passes with a career-worst 6.4 yards per attempt and 74.4 quarterback rating.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, the Rams were the only team to place a waiver claim for the 27-year-old.

Already playing without Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald, the 3-9 Rams don't have much more to lose. It also doesn't behoove them to tank, as the Detroit Lions own their 2023 first-round pick.

Mayfield should receive some playing time down the stretch, but it's unclear when he'll make his Rams debut. According to ESPN's Sarah Barshop, head coach Sean McVay is leaning toward activating Mayfield for Thursday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.