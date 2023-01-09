NFL World Reacts To The 'Barry Sanders' Announcement

Former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders is recognized during halftime of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 29, 2019. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barry Sanders University is trending on social media on Sunday evening.

No, that's not a real place - the former NFL star did not start his own college.

But on Sunday night, one Detroit Lions player announced he came from "Barry Sanders University" during his introduction on NBC.

That's pretty awesome.

Fans are loving it.

'“Barry Sanders University”. I like it," one fan added.

"As if Lions fans weren’t already all in on Rodrigo anyway, that cat just said he’s from Barry Sanders University," one fan wrote.

"Malcolm Rodriguez saying Barry Sanders university is amazing," one fan added.

"Malcolm Rodriguez really said he's from Barry Sanders University," another fan wrote.

You have to love hearing that if you're a Detroit Lions fan, right?

Well done, young man.