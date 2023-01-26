NFL World Reacts To The Bengals Cheerleader Photo

CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 20: Members of the Cincinnati Bengals cheerleading squad dance during the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Diego Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium on September 20, 2015 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Sunday night is going to be fun.

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

It should be a good one.

The Bengals cheerleaders are ready to go for that one. They've been going viral on social media.

"JUST WON!!! 🥳," they wrote on social media.

Bengals fans are loving it.

"Who Dey," one fan wrote.

"Congrats to the Bengals. Very happy to see 2 Midwestern teams representing in the AFC Title Game! Pulling for the Bengals, Illinois & Northern Illlinois alums on the team and who doesn’t appreciate Joe Burrow’s story 🙌" one fan added.

"😍😍😍," one fan added.

"So proud of our Bengals Team! Who Dey! 👏" another fan wrote.

The Bengals and the Chiefs are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will air on CBS.