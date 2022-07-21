NFL World Reacts To The Big Heinz Field News

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 14: A general view of the field before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Heinz Field is back! Well, sort of.

Last week, Steelers face had to face the unbearable reality of the Heinz Field ketchup bottles removed. Acrisure Stadium is the new home of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, Heinz will reportedly remain a key aspect of the stadium.

The Heinz Red Zone will remain. And, better yet, one of the ketchup bottles could be returning.

“We’re happy to say we’re going to continue to work with Heinz. Heinz is going to continue to be a corporate partner of ours,” Ryan Huzjak, the Steelers vice president of sales and marketing, said Thursday, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Well done, Steelers fans. Your complaints paid off.

"This would be a great compromise to fans & maintain some of the tradition! Now bring back a ketchup bottle asap," one fan wrote.

"Oh thank god I can finally sleep again our long nightmare is over," another fan commented.

The sports world can finally rest.

Heinz will remain a key part of Acrisure Stadium.