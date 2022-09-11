NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots.

The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season.

The choice: Matt Patricia.

Seriously.

"The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt Patricia, according to @RapSheet Seems doubtful this will end up well," Dov Kleiman tweeted.

Unsurprisingly, fans are skeptical.

"Yikes lol I ABSOLUTELY dont believe in him," one fan wrote.

"Matt Patricia? I modify my statement. We’re losing by 30 now," one fan added.

"I still don’t understand why they didn’t get you know, an actual offensive coordinator?" one fan added.

Belichick, though, is expected to have a heavy influence on the play calling, as well.

The Patriots and the Dolphins are set to open the 2022 NFL regular season at 1 p.m. E.T.