NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Excuse News

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talk prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft got married in a surprise ceremony in New York on Friday night.

Several legendary members of New England's franchise history were there, including Tom Brady and Randy Moss, among others. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was also reportedly there.

Bill Belichick did not make the trip, though.

The Patriots head coach was noticeably absent from the wedding on Friday night. Belichick revealed on Monday why he couldn't make it.

"During his appearance on WEEI, Bill Belichick was asked about not attending Robert Kraft’s wedding Friday night. Belichick indicated he and Kraft discussed having him go, and was planning to attend, but there was too much going on," Karen Guregian tweeted.

No one should be surprised that Belichick passed on a party invitation during football season.

"If Urban Meyer was in the same situation, wonder what he would have done???" one fan joked.

"What a--hole has their wedding during football season," another fan wrote.

"Bill is the most tunnel vision guy. If it’s football season he’s here doing his job. You gotta hand it to him! And Bill, if you are listening, we love Jones, he’s a great kid, but Zappe is a great athlete. You have to give him his shot. Hard choice but not really," another fan admitted.

The Patriots routed the Browns on Sunday, improving to 3-3 on the year.