NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Future Rumors

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

What will Bill Belichick do once he's done coaching football?

While the legendary NFL head coach doesn't appear to be set on retiring anytime soon, that day will come eventually.

The latest speculation calls for Belichick to potentially coach another sport - lacrosse.

Belichick grew up around lacrosse and has a deep love for the sport. He was recently honored by the lacrosse community with a major award.

Premier Lacrosse League founder Paul Rabil suggested on "Pardon My Take" that Belichick could have interest in coaching a team once he's done.

It sounds far-fetched, but it would be fun to watch.

Fans are intrigued.

"Wouldn’t be shocked. I bet it happens. Not a joke," one fan wrote.

"I like this," another fan admitted.

"Interesting. This would make Belichick the first person from the NFL to seek a PLL career," one fan added.

"One day, I am going to attend a Pats news conference and ask Belichick about Navy football, John Hopkins' lacrosse, Lawrence Taylor, Ed Reed, and punt coverage. It will be a fun 5-hour soliloquy," one fan joked.

Do you see Belichick taking up another sport when he's done with the NFL?