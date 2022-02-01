NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Text Messages

On Tuesday afternoon, the football world learned that former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL.

The former Dolphins coach filed a race discrimination class action suit against the NFL to shine light on racial injustices taking place. In one specific instance, he used text messages from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

In a text exchange between Belichick and Flores, the former congratulated the latter on landing the New York Giants head coaching gig – three days before he was supposed to interview. Belichick later apologized and said that Brian Daboll would be getting the job.

With Belichick knowing Daboll was getting the job three days before Brian Flores was supposed to interview, it raises an important question. Was Flores getting an interview just to satisfy the Rooney Rule?

Fans are already coming to Flores’ defense, cheering him on for his lawsuit against the league.

“BRIAN FLORES YOU ARE A HERO,” one fan said.

BRIAN FLORES YOU ARE A HERO https://t.co/9DgBGnXySp — Wolf of Walgreens (@sosa_hendrix) February 1, 2022

Other fans read the text messages and immediately saw why Flores was filing a lawsuit against the NFL.

“Geez oh man.. Flores has every right..” said another fan.

Geez oh man.. Flores has every right.. https://t.co/eRGe8fBXhr — Zach (@ZachNoah52) February 1, 2022

Other fans aren’t sure if Bill Belichick would actually text with so much emotion and punctation.

“Unfortunate for Bill lol. Doesn’t seem like he meant any harm. Interesting that he uses ?!?!?!?!? in texts he seems like the last person to do that lol,” one fan said.

Unfortunate for Bill lol. Doesn't seem like he meant any harm. Interesting that he uses ?!?!?!?!? in texts he seems like the last person to do that lol https://t.co/Ybrsq1bUhM — Marx (@Marx3_) February 1, 2022

Flores certainly seems to have a case on his hands. We’ll have to wait and see how this plays out in the coming months.