NFL World Reacts To The Bill O'Brien Job Report

Bill O'Brien appears to have missed out on a college head-coaching opportunity with Georgia Tech close to hiring Willie Fritz.

He could reportedly pivot by returning to the NFL.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Schultz, Alabama's offensive coordinator is "considering NFL options" after his discussions with Georgia Tech "cooled."

O'Brien worked for Bill Belichick's staff from 2007 to 2011 before going to Penn State. He then went back to the pros to coach the Houston Texans in 2014. The Texans finished five of his six full seasons with a winning record, but he got fired after an 0-4 start to 2020.

Given their team's lack of an official offensive coordinator, New England Patriots fans want to bring O'Brien back to help Mac Jones and Co.

However, others joked that Nick Saban is done with O'Brien, and the NFL might not want him back.

Houston's troubles started when O'Brien joined the front office as the general manager. Perhaps he could redeem himself by sticking to coaching.

Since Belichick brought back former Patriots coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge after tumultuous stints as head coach, it's not hard to envision O'Brien re-joining the team next year.