NFL World Reacts To The Blaine Gabbert Announcement

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 11: Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the national anthem against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Blaine Gabbert is a hero.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback, along with his brothers, saved some people in the water over the weekend.

Gabbert and his brothers were out jet skiing when they saw some people in need of help in the water. The longtime NFL quarterback and his brothers rushed to the rescue.

The Bucs quarterback has since been named an honorary member of the Tampa Police Marine Patrol for his actions.

Well done, Blaine.

"That’s a man that was raised right," one fan wrote.

"He may not be good at football but at least he does good things off the field," one fan added.

"Real life hero!" one fan wrote.

"IS THERE ANYTHING THIS MAN CAN’T DO?! Saver of lives AND Super Bowl Champion. What a guy," one fan added.

